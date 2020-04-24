Two big clubs in Europe Chelsea and Napoli have stepped up their chase for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has caught the eyes at Lille where he has scored 18 goals in all competitions in his debut season in France.

The 20-year-old has been linked with moves to the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and other big clubs.

In the latest transfer reports about the Nigeria international, Chelsea and Napoli are two clubs who are close to making offers for the striker.

Victor Osimhen has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this season (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

According to Le10Sport, Chelsea are planning to make a move for both Osimhen and his Lille teammate Gabriel Magalhães at the end of the season.

Chelsea have already kicked off preparation for next season and have already completed the signing of Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam.

From Eurosport, Napoli are also keen on the youngster and are looking to table an offer of around €60m for him.