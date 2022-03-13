Victor Osimhen brace revives Napoli's title dreams

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen netted a brace to inspire Napoli to 2-1 away win over Hellas Verona to earn them swift returning winning ways.

The 23-year-old, who played for 90 minutes, opened the scoring in the first half with a thunderous header, his fifth header of the season, to put Napoli in the driver's seat at the break.

An instinctive finish in the second half from Osimhen doubled Napoli's lead with 19 minutes left to play.

The goals were his eighth and ninth of the season in the Serie A, taking his overall tally to 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Pulse Nigeria

Verona did pull one goal back through Davide Faraoni to ensure a tense final minutes of the match.

However, Luciano Spaletti's men survived the late scare from the home side to seal the away win.

With the result, Napoli returned to winning ways after the setback against leaders AC Milan last weekend.