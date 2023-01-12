Victor Osimhen awarded the Globe Soccer Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year in Naples, Italy

Power Horse Emerging Player of The Year award

Naples, Italy, 11 January 2023: Earlier today, Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker currently

playing for SSC Napoli and for the Nigeria National Team, received the Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year award for his outstanding performance during 2022.

The 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, organized with the Dubai Sports Council, was held in Dubai on 17 November 2022. Stars of international football gathered with celebrities and guests to celebrate the annual event and recognize the winners in 21 categories.

Dubai Globe Soccer Awards also welcomed POWER HORSE® as a new sponsor, introducing the Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year award, recognizing young players who stood out in the last season with their incredible performances.

The winner of the category was the Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, who had a fantastic season in Serie A and established himself as one of the rising stars in Italy and around the globe.

Victor was not able to attend the event in Dubai, therefore Globe Soccer and POWER HORSE®

decided to hold the awarding ceremony in Naples, Victor's current hometown. Salvatore Caizzone, CEO of Power Horse, was joined by Cristiano Giuntoli, Sporting Director of SSC Napoli, and Enrico Bendoni of Globe Soccer as they handed out the Award to the winner.

“We at Power Horse are delighted that Victor Osimhen is recognized as the winner of the Power

Horse Emerging Player of the Year award, and wish him to become even more unstoppable in the future”, said Salvatore Caizzone, CEO of Power Horse.

