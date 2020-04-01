Two Premier League clubs and a La Liga side have tabled bids for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen according to a reliable report.

Osimhen has caught the eyes of some big clubs across Europe with his fine performances in France where he has scored 18 goals for Lille.

Now as reported by Sky Sports, the 20-year-old has had three bids tabled for him from two Premier League sides and a club from La Liga.

According to the broadcaster, the bids have come from two top Premier League clubs.

The striker is valued at £70m by his club Lille who are looking to make a huge profit on the striker they got for just £10m from Belgian side Charleroi.

The Nigeria international took to Ligue 1 like a duck to water scoring four goals in his first three league games for Lille.

Victor Osimhen has scord 18 goals so far this season for Lille (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

Since then, he has scored 13 in the league with two in the Champions League and three in the two domestic cup competitions.

He has since overtaken veteran striker Loic Remy in the pecking order to become the first-choice striker although the two strikers have been paired up front in recent weeks before football was suspended in France to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 20-year-old has also become the first-choice striker for the Super Eagles since Manchester United star Odion Ighalo quit the national team.

Victor Osimhen has become the first-choice striker for the Super Eagles (Twitter/Dizsteve) Twitter

Since the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended, the striker has four goals in four games for the Super Eagles.

There have been reports that Manchester United and Real Madrid have shown interest in him.