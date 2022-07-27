Nigerian youngster on target as Bodo/Glimt destroy Linfield in the UCL

Nigerian youngster Victor Okoh Boniface was on target as Bodo put eight goals past 10-man Linfield to progress to the third round in style.

After a stunning 1-0 win in the first leg at Windsor Park last week, Linfield arrived in Aspmyra looking to complete the job.

But the brave team from North Ireland found themselves down to ten men after just 21 minutes in as Kirk Miller was sent off.

Boniface has now scored five (5) goals in three (3) Champions League matches for Bodo/Glimt this season.

Match in brief

After the shock defeat in the first leg, Bodo/Glimt made two changes to their attack with 21-year-old Nigerian forward, Boniface and Amahl Peligrino coming in for Runar Espejord and Sondre Sorli.

It didn't take long for the Norwegian champions to level the score on aggregate when Hugo Vetlesen put them 1-0 up on the night.

Things got worse for Linfield as they were reduced to ten men as Miller received his matching order in the 21st minute.

The home side took advantage of their numerical superiority to double their advantage as Boniface put them 2-0 from the spot.

Amahl Pellegrino, who scored a brace, got his first of the night to make make it 3-0 before a fourth from Ulrik Saltnes made it 4-0 heading into the break.

After the break, two more goals in the space of two minutes from substitute, Runar Espejord and Pellegrino, his second of the night, gave the Norwegians a commanding 6-0 lead before the hour mark.

Two late goals from Alfons Sampsted and Espejord, also his second of the evening, wrapped us proceedings for Bodo/Glimt and easy passage into the third round.

What the result means

With the victory, Bodo/Glimt will play FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying after the Lithuanian side completed a 3-0 aggregate win over Swedish club, Malmo.