Nigerian players in Serie A, Victor Moses, William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina are set to be subjected to coronavirus test before the league resumes.

Serie A has been on hold since early March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

Although the pandemic is still on, Italian federation boss Gabriele Gravina has disclosed a plan to restart the league.

Ola Aina plays in Italy with Torino (Instagram/Ola Aina) Instagram

According to Gravina, all Serie A players, including the Nigerian stars will have to get a coronavirus test before the league resumes.

The football boss could not put a date to when the league will resume but he insisted that football will return ‘as soon as the health situation allows’.

As Italy continues to reel from the effect of the outbreak, Moses and Aina have returned to their base in London after getting permission from their clubs Inter and Torino respectively.

Troost-Ekong is also back in the United Kingdom with his partner and son.