Victor Moses: Why is Brendan Rodgers wary of wide man’s threat?

The Foxes led 2-0 against the Partenopei in the opening round of games before letting their advantage at the King Power Stadium slip and their 1-0 defeat in Poland draws even more significance to this week’s encounter in Eastern Europe.

Having been favorites to advance from the group along with Napoli, both sides currently have a point each after the opening two rounds and need victories against Spartak and Legia respectively.

Speaking on Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers revealed a major threat for the home side.

“[Spartak Moscow] are a very good side. When you go to Napoli and you win, even though they have 10 men, they showed they have a lot of quality,” the Leicester boss stated.

“I know Victor Moses very well. He's a fantastic player and he's playing for a very good team and a very good club. We anticipate a very tough game.

“We've watched their games and seen their qualities. You will have a few players injured, but the structure is very good. They have an excellent coach here with really good experience. He worked at a high level and he understands how to put together a structure in teams.

“I'm impressed with Spartak and how they play the game. Moses plays within that, but he's one of several very good players.”

Moses’ retirement from international football and a transfer to Spartak has lately seen him disappear from the limelight somewhat but he’s been one of the Russian outfit’s dependable performers.

The ex-Chelsea player’s thrust in possession from wing-back has always been an attacking weapon for the 30-year-old whose ball-carrying will trouble Rodgers’ men.

Moses has averaged 1.3 successful dribbles per game so far in the Russian Premier League for his club, a joint-high after nine appearances.

He may not have the goals or assists to show for his concerted effort down the flanks, but the wing-back’s directness potentially opens gaps in the Leicester backline if his execution isn’t below-par.

The Nigerian was one of Spartak’s better players in their unexpected 3-2 success in Naples in match-day two, where he got stuck in and cleared the ball from danger where necessary. He won every aerial duel and came out on top in seven of 10 ground tussles.

In possession, the ex-Wigan Athletic man fashioned a big chance and had the beating of his marker — completing two of three dribble attempts in 90 minutes.

Without a doubt, Rodgers will hope Moses isn’t at his best on Wednesday as Leicester look to get maximum points on board for the first time in Europe this season.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----