RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Victor Moses: Why is Brendan Rodgers wary of wide man’s threat?

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

The Leicester City boss revealed his team ought to be mindful of the menace of the former Nigeria international when they face Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

Victor Moses (Instagram/Victor Moses)
Victor Moses (Instagram/Victor Moses)

Leicester City travel to Russia to face Spartak Moscow looking to claim maximum points for the first time in the Europa League this season, following disappointing results against Napoli and Legia Warsaw.

Recommended articles

The Foxes led 2-0 against the Partenopei in the opening round of games before letting their advantage at the King Power Stadium slip and their 1-0 defeat in Poland draws even more significance to this week’s encounter in Eastern Europe.

Having been favorites to advance from the group along with Napoli, both sides currently have a point each after the opening two rounds and need victories against Spartak and Legia respectively.

Speaking on Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers revealed a major threat for the home side.

“[Spartak Moscow] are a very good side. When you go to Napoli and you win, even though they have 10 men, they showed they have a lot of quality,” the Leicester boss stated.

“I know Victor Moses very well. He's a fantastic player and he's playing for a very good team and a very good club. We anticipate a very tough game.

“We've watched their games and seen their qualities. You will have a few players injured, but the structure is very good. They have an excellent coach here with really good experience. He worked at a high level and he understands how to put together a structure in teams.

“I'm impressed with Spartak and how they play the game. Moses plays within that, but he's one of several very good players.”

Moses’ retirement from international football and a transfer to Spartak has lately seen him disappear from the limelight somewhat but he’s been one of the Russian outfit’s dependable performers.

The ex-Chelsea player’s thrust in possession from wing-back has always been an attacking weapon for the 30-year-old whose ball-carrying will trouble Rodgers’ men.

Moses has averaged 1.3 successful dribbles per game so far in the Russian Premier League for his club, a joint-high after nine appearances.

He may not have the goals or assists to show for his concerted effort down the flanks, but the wing-back’s directness potentially opens gaps in the Leicester backline if his execution isn’t below-par.

The Nigerian was one of Spartak’s better players in their unexpected 3-2 success in Naples in match-day two, where he got stuck in and cleared the ball from danger where necessary. He won every aerial duel and came out on top in seven of 10 ground tussles.

In possession, the ex-Wigan Athletic man fashioned a big chance and had the beating of his marker — completing two of three dribble attempts in 90 minutes.

Without a doubt, Rodgers will hope Moses isn’t at his best on Wednesday as Leicester look to get maximum points on board for the first time in Europe this season.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE