Inter have announced that Nigerian player Victor Moses has sustained an injury in training which will be reassessed in the coming days.

According to the announcement, Moses underwent medical tests at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The MRI scan on his left thigh showed a strained muscle which will be reassessed in the coming days.

Moses is expected to miss Thursday’s clash against Napoli in a second leg Coppa Italia semi-final.

Victor Moses has made seven appearances so far this season (Twitter/Victor Moses) Twitter

The 29-year-old joined Inter in the January transfer window from Chelsea who cut his loan stint at Fenerbahce.

He has made seven appearances so far this season for Inter.