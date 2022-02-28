UEL

Victor Moses' Spartak Moscow to be thrown out of Europa League due to Ukraine invasion

Izuchukwu Akawor
Victor Moses and Spartak Moscow could lose their place in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

European Football governing body UEFA is set to send Russian club Spartak Moscow packing from the Europa League.

According to Germany based Bild, UEFA will throw out Spartak from the competition due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia's President VladimirPutin.

Spartak, who have ex Nigeria international Victor Moses in their payroll, are due to face German club RB Leipzig in the round 16 slated to start on March 10.

Moses and Spartak finished top of their group, while Leipzig overcame Real Sociedad 5-3 on aggregate in the round of 32 to book a date with the Russians.

However, as part of sanctions meant to get Russia to withdraw from Ukraine following that invasion, Spartak and their fans are set to be the latest casualties.

"UEFA are set to disqualify Spartak Moscow from the Europa League and RB Leipzig will automatically go through to the quarter-finals," Bild reported.

It added that UEFA will make the decision official later today.

