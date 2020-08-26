Nigerian football star Victor Moses has given us a sneak peek of what his car collection looks like with a photo of him posing with his Ferrari 458.

Moses who just rounded up his debut season with Inter is in London relaxing on holidays.

Victor Moses just rounded up his debut season with Inter (Instagram/Victor Moses) Instagram

In a photo he shared on his social media, the wing-back is seen posing on his wonder-on-wheels.

Moses is one of the highest-earning Nigerian footballers, Moses is on £110,000 per week wage as a Chelsea player.

He was on loan last season at Inter who finished runners up in Serie A and Europa League where they lost in the final to Sevilla.

Moses played in that final to become only the fourth Nigerian player to feature in the final of that competition.