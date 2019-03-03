Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses scored the winning penalty for Fenerbahce as they beat Caykur Rizespor.

Moses was on target as Fenerbahce beat Caykur Rizespor 3-2 in a matchday 24 Turkey Super Lig encounter played on Saturday, March 2.

The 28-year-old scored when given the responsibility to take a penalty late in the game and he delivered.

Since Moses joined Fenerbahce on loan from Chelsea the Nigerian forward has been given more time on the pitch.

Moses was named in the starting line up by Fenerbache coach Ersun Yanal for the game against Rizepor.

Fenerbahce failed to win their previous two league games against Konyaspor and Besiktas both ending in a draw.

The game seems destined for another draw with after exchanges from Serdar Aziz and Roberto Soldado for Fenerbahce and a Dario Melnjak brace for Rizepor.

Moses however stepped up to convert from the spot in the 84th minute after referee Halil Umut Meler pointed to the spot.

The penalty proved to be the winner for Fenerbachce as Moses received a standing ovation when he departed the pitch for Eljif Elmas in the 90th minute.

Two Nigerians were in action for Rizepor, striker Aminu Umar who was substituted for Braian Samudio in the 73rd minute and defensive winter loan recruit from Porto Chidozie Awaziem who lasted all 90 minutes.

Moses took to his official Twitter account to give his thoughts on the victory.

He said, "Massive win today absolutely buzzing 💯 Great character again from the lads and thanks to our fans who were incredible throughout the whole 90 minutes."

Moses is expected to return to action when Fenerbache take on Istanbul Basaksehir in their next league encounter scheduled for Saturday, March 9.