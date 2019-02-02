Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses scored his first goal for Fenerbache in their 2-0 win over Goztepe in a Turkey Super Lig encounter played on Friday, February 1.

Moses is on an 18 month loan deal at Fenerbache from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Fenerbache Vs Goztepe

The 27-year-old Moses was named on the bench for the game played in front of their home supporters.

Andre Ayew put Fenerbache in front through an assist by Roberto Soldado as early as the seventh minute.

Moses was introduced by Fenerbache manager Ersun Yanal in the 64th minute for goalscorer Ayew.

Moses scored the second goal to clinch the three points for Fenerbache when he converted a ball through to him by substitute Jailson in the 73rd minute.

Moses impressed earlier in his debut for Fenerbache against Yeni Malatyaspor in their previous matchday encounter.

He will hope to make his first start for the club in their next league fixture against Kayserispor on Sunday, February 10.