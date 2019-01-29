Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has stated he is pleased to have made his debut for Fenerbahce in the Turkey Super Lig.

Fenerbahce recorded a 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday, January 28 at the Ulker Stadium to continue their hunt for the title.

A Mehmet Ekici brace and a late winner from Mehmet Topal cancelled out early strikes from Arturo Mina and Mitchell Donald.

Moses who joined Fenerbahce on loan from Premier League giants Chelsea who given some time on the pitch as he replaced Yassine Benzia in the 66th minute.

Speaking in his post-match interview Moses stated that he was happy as Fenerbahce picked up their first win in five games.

He said, “Very important win.

“We are very happy. From the first moment of the match, you saw how willing and determined we were. I am very happy to be a player at this club.”

Moses who is retired from the Super Eagles of Nigeria also hailed the Fenerbahce supporters for their affection shown towards him when he came on.

He said, “It was a great feeling coming on. The atmosphere was great and incredible. I can’t believe it. I have heard a lot about Fenerbahce fans, but it was really amazing to see them with my own eyes.

“They gave me confidence and motivated me and my teammates.

“When I started training at the club I felt different. I want to play and enjoy my football.”

Moses is expected to return to action when Fenerbahce take on Goztepe in their next Super Lig encounter scheduled for Saturday, February 1.