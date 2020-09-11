As expected, Nigerian football Victor Moses was missing as Chelsea unveiled their squad numbers ahead of the 2020/2021 season as his exit nears.

Moses who has not played for Chelsea since the first part of the 2018/2019 season before he joined Fenerbahce on loan in January 2019.

He spent the 2019/2020 on loan at Inter and with no talks of the Italian team keeping him, the 29-year-old is back with his parent club Chelsea.

Victor Moses spent the 2019/2020 season with Inter (Instagram/Inter) Instagram

Chelsea, however, have no plan to keep him for next season as evident with the absence of his squad number.

Moses joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and won the Europa League title in his first season at the club.

He spent three seasons away on loan stints before he returned in the 2016/2017 season to help Chelsea to the Premier League title as a wingback.

He won the FA Cup title the following season before he lost his place under Maurizio Sarri which made him join Fenerbahce on loan in January 2019.

His last loan stint was at Inter where he played under his former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.