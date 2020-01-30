Nigerian player Victor Moses on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, made his debut for his new side Inter Milan.

Moses joined Inter on loan until the end of the season from Chelsea who had to cut short his loan stint at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 29-year-old on Wednesday made his debut for Inter in their Coppa Italia quarter-finals’ hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fiorentina at the San Siro.

The Nigerian came on for Antonio Candreva in the 74th minute and played in the wing-back role.

It was Candreva who put Inter in front on the brink of half-time before a Martin Caceres header drew the visitors level on the hour mark.

Caceres netted the winner for Inter in the 60th minute to set a semi-final meeting with Napoli.