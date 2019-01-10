﻿Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses﻿ has been linked with a sensational move away from Premier League giants Chelsea with Cardiff City and Fulham linked.

Moses who played a crucial role as Chelsea won the Premier League and FA Cup in successive seasons under former manager Antonio Conte.

Under new boss Maurizio Sarri, Moses has struggled severely for game time,

The new Italian boss has abandoned the five-man defence to the detriment of Moses.

In a report by Love Sport Radio, it is being rumoured that Fulham another London based side are also in the hunt to bring Moses to Craven Cottage.

According to the report, Moses wants out of Stamford Bridge and Sarri is willing to let go of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but only for the right price.

Now behind Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and young England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, Moses move away from Stamford Bridge is almost a certainty.

No official confirmation has been made by either side but several other reports have stated that a deal is expected to be wrapped up before the end of the winter transfer window.