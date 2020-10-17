Nigerian forward Victor Moses has joined Spartak Moscow for his sixth loan away from Chelsea.

Moses who has been at Chelsea since 2012 could remain in Russia at the end of the loan stint as Spartak have the option to sign him permanently for £8million.

“It's a great pleasure for me to sign for Spartak,” Moses said after his move was confirmed.

“They are one of the greatest clubs in Europe. I can't wait to get started and meet my team-mates. It's going to be an interesting season.”

Moses has since resumed training with his new side.

The 29-year-old leaves on another loan deal after he was made surplus to requirement by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

It has been like that since the former Nigeria international won the Premier League and FA Cup titles under Antonio Conte in two seasons.

After just his first season at Chelsea, Moses spent the next three on loan at Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City.

He played for Chelsea under Conte for two years and has since

He didn’t get his chances under Maurizio Sarri and left on loan to join Fenerbahce from where he moved to Italy to play for Inter Milan, also on loan.