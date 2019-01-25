﻿Former Super Eagles star Victor Mose﻿s has completed a loan move to Turkey Super Lig side Fenerbahce from Premier League giants Chelsea on Friday, January 25.

The 27-Nigerian striker has struggled for game time at Chelsea since the departure of former manager Antonio Conte.

Moses who played a pivotal part role as the Blues emerged champions in 2017 became a bench warmer when he returned for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Wigan star was offered little opportunity to prove himself under Maurizio Sarri who changed from the previous 3-4-3 formation to a 4-3-3 strategy.

Moses who was converted to a wing back by Conte was unable to compete with Caesar Azpilicueta for the full back position and was behind star players Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian Borges for the position beside the striker.

He was linked to sign with different clubs such as Fulham, Cardiff and Crystal Palace during the winter break but has decided to continue his career away from England.

Moses will play for Fenerbache for 18 months with an option for a permanent transfer based on performance.

The Nigerian forward will compete to win the Turkey Super Lig as well as the Europa League and could make his first appearance when Fenerbache takes on Yeni Malatyaspor in their next fixture scheduled for Monday, January 28.