Former Super Eagles player Victor Moses has just sealed an 18-month loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, ending his misery season at Chelsea where he had just made just one appearance.

On Monday, January 28, Moses made his debut for Fenerbahce to officially become the fifth Nigerian player to play for the Turkish club.

How did the other Nigerian players fare at the club?

Okechukwu, the influential defender

The first Nigerian player who played for Fenerbahce was Uche Okechukwu who went on to play over 25 official games in his very successful four-year stay at the club.

After a very successful stint in Denmark with Brondby, Okechukwu joined Fenerbahce in November 1993.

Reunited with his former Brondby teammate Jes Hogh, they both formed a very formidable defensive partnership that helped Fenerbahce to a first league title in seven years. The 1995/1996 season was his most influential one at Fenerbache although he was still an important player in most of his time at the club.

He won another Turkish league with the club in the 2000/2001 season before he left in 2002.

He remains the most successful Nigerian player that played for Fenerbache.

Titles: Two Süper Lig titles (1995/96, 2000/01)

Exciting Okocha

Best remembered for his outrageous skills with the ball, Fenerbahce signed Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha in 1996 as a 23 prodigious talent who had impressed sparingly in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.

He wasn’t as defining as Okechukwu was at Fenerbache but he was an important player too. With his dribbling skills that kept the fans on the edge of their seats and his goals from free kicks.which became a trademark for him at the club.

He, however, did not win any title with Fenerbahce as he came a season after their 1996 league triumph and left before they won it again in 2001.

Okocha scored 30 goals in 62 appearances in his two seasons at the club before he was sold for a then African record fee of £14m to Paris Saint-Germain.

Titles: None

Experienced Yobo

After an impressive stint in the Premier League, Joseph Yobo first joined Fenerbahce on loan from Everton before signing a permanent deal.

Fenerbahce had lost the title on the final day of the 2019/2010 season in weird circumstances-Players were told that a draw against Trabzonspor would win them the league but the 1-1 draw wasn’t enough as Bursaspor beat Besiktas 2-1 to win the title.

The following season, Yobo came in to help them win the league with his much needed experience at the back. He made 30 league appearances that season and played a key role in Fenerbahce's title triumph. The following season, he returned to the club on loan again from Everton and helped them to win the Turkish Cup title. He played the 90 minutes of the final where Fenerbahce thrashed Bursaspor 4-0.

After two loan stints at the club, Yobo joined Fenerbahce in a permanent deal in 2012 and that season he made 20 league appearances and played two games in the Cup which they defended successfully. He also played in the final which Fenerbahce won 1-0 against Trabzonspor.

In his last season with the club, struggles with fitness and injuries limited him to just one appearance in the league and Cup. He didn’t finish the season in Turkey, securing a loan stint to Norwich.

Titles: Turkish Süper Lig (2010–11), Two Turkish Cup (2011/12, 2012/13)

Controversial Emenike

Emmanuel Emenike’s sojourn in Turkey started with his stint at Karabukspor in 2009 where he tore the league apart in two seasons. It was his performance with Karabukspor that attracted giants Fenerbahce who signed him in 2011.

But the didn’t get to play for Fenerbache that season as he was sold immediately to Spartak Moscow in Russia because of a match-fixing scandal.

In 2013, he returned to the Turkish club where he scored 12 goals in his 28 league appearances and made six assists in his first season, helping them to a league title.

The following season (2014/2015) he wasn’t as impressive, managing just four leagues in 24 games and five in all competitions.

He spent the next two seasons away on loan before returning for his third and final season (2016/2017), managing eight in all competitions. He never played for Fenerbache after that season.

He had a brief moment of impact on the pitch but was always caught up in controversy. Just after signing for Fenerbache in 2011, he was caught up in a match-fixing scandal and was accused of staying away from a game against the club when he was at Karabukspor.

According to prosecutors, Emenike was promised a move to Fenerbahce in return for not facing the Istanbul side. That was why Fenerbahce quickly sold him just a month after signing him. In 2013, he was acquitted. In 2015, he walked out of a match in protest after racist chants from Fenerbahce fans.

In April 2015, just after a 5-1 win over Rizespor, Emenike and his Fenerbahce teams were lucky to escape unhurt after a gunman opened fire on their team bus.

Titles: Süper Lig: (2013/14), Turkish Super Cup: 2014