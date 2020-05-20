Inter Milan wing-back Victor Moses is enjoying his reunion with coach Antonio Conte whom he describes as ‘wonderful’.

Moses is back with Conte at Inter the club he joined in the January transfer loan from Chelsea who terminated his loan stint at Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

At Inter, the Nigerian player has reunited with Conte, the coach he worked with at Chelsea and won the Premier League and FA Cup titles with.

Victor Moses worked with Antonio Conte for two seasons at Chelsea (PA Images) PA Images

“It's an honour to link up once again with an important figure in my career,” the 29-year-old told Daily Mail.

“'He is my mentor and friend. I have played under a lot of managers and I've loved every single one of them. The most important one was Antonio Conte.”

After three loan stints away at Chelsea, Moses’ club career was revived when Conte joined the Premier League giants and turned the forward into a wing-back.

As a wing-back, the Nigerian became a regular in Chelsea’s run to the 2017 Premier League and 2018 FA Cup title wins.

“At Chelsea he just came in and changed everything. He is an amazing man; he totally changed my game to be honest,” Moses also said.

“He gave me that fighting spirit to believe in myself and to enjoy my football same time.”

“It was an amazing [first] season for me under Antonio Conte and I'll always respect him for that, he's an amazing man,” Moses also said.

“I've never played that [wing-back] position before. When the manager came in, he talked me through it and then put me there.

“It was good to have the manager's support, and he backed me and gave me the confidence to go out there and express myself.

“So I just wanted to go out there to play for him, the fans and the football club. I didn't let him down.”

Reunion

Victor Moses has played 10 games in all competitions for Inter so far this season (Twitter/Inter) Twitter

There was no place for Moses anymore at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri when Conte left just before the 2018/2019 season.

Moses left Chelsea on loan to Fenerbache which he terminated to reunite with Conte at Inter.

“I've come to realise that you play better under a coach that believes in you and that is what Conte has done for me. I've played three matches and it's been wonderful,” Moses said.

“I feel better already. Before the lockdown I've played three games. I started the match away to Udinese and we won 2-0.

“It is good for the team. We are playing for the good of the team.”

Since he joined Inter in January, Moses has played three league games and 10 games in all competition.

He has one assist which came in a 4-2 win over rivals AC Milan.