Serie A giants Inter are keen to keep Nigerian player Victor Moses beyond his loan deal which expires at the end of the season.

Moses has been on loan at Inter since Chelsea terminated his loan deal at Fenerbahce to send him to Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are willing to keep the 29-year-old after the six-month loan deal although they are also unwilling to meet Chelsea’s valuation of the player.

Victor Moses has made seven appearances for Inter (Twitter/Victor Moses) Twitter

Chelsea reportedly want £10m for the player although Inter are pushing to get him for a discounted price.

Moses has played in seven games for Inter before the season was suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

At Inter, the ex-Super Eagles star has reunited with Antonio Conte, the manager with whom he worked with at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018.