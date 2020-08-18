Nigerian football star Victor Moses was in action for Inter who beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Inter were too much for Shakhtar with goals from Lautaro Martínez, Romelu Lukaku and Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Moses didn’t play much in the game as he was introduced in the 81st minute.

“Job done; into the final.” he wrote on Instagram after the game.

Moses has four appearances in the Europa League this season with only two starts.

The former Nigeria international will be hoping to get his hands on his second career Europa League title win when Inter face Sevilla in the final.

The 29-year-old won the title with Chelsea in 2013.