Victor Moses grabs 2 assists for Spartak Moscow and gets Man of the Match

Moses made two goals for his side in Monday night game in Russia.

Victor Moses produced a man of the match performance for Spartak Moscow in their 2-1 win away from home against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

Moses grabbed the assists for Moscow's two goals in the game and was awarded the Man of the Match.

He set up the opening goal of the game with a fine cross which was finished off with a header in the 27th minute.

Moses should have done better in marking the player who made the cross that led to Tula's equaliser but he made up for in the 78th minute by setting up the winner.

He controlled a ball with his chest and at the same time beat his marker before square-playing a teammate who scored from just inside the area.

He was handed the Man of the Match award after the game.

Spartak Moscow are in a good shape with two games left to play in the league, they sit in second position and occupy the Champions League qualification spot on the log, one point above Lokomotiv Moscow in third.

