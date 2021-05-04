Victor Moses grabs 2 assists for Spartak Moscow and gets Man of the Match

Moses grabbed the assists for Moscow's two goals in the game and was awarded the Man of the Match.

He set up the opening goal of the game with a fine cross which was finished off with a header in the 27th minute.

Moses should have done better in marking the player who made the cross that led to Tula's equaliser but he made up for in the 78th minute by setting up the winner.

He controlled a ball with his chest and at the same time beat his marker before square-playing a teammate who scored from just inside the area.

He was handed the Man of the Match award after the game.

