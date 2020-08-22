Nigerian winger Victor Moses was in action for Inter who were beaten 3-2 by Sevilla in the final of the Europa League which was played on Friday, August 21.

Moses came on in the 78th minute with Inter already behind 3-2 and failed to provide any spark for his side to get back into the game.

Inter first took the lead in the game through Romelu Lukaku before Sevilla turned things around with a brace from Luuk de Jong although Diego Godin brought Inter level again all in the first half.

The second half didn’t see as many goals as Sevilla scored just once to take the lead which they held onto until the final whistle to win a record sixth Europa League title.

It was a sad end to Moses’ hopes of winning another Europa League title.

With his appearance on Friday night, he became only the fourth Nigerian player to feature in a Europa League final.

Who are the others?

1. Taribo West (Inter/1998)

Taribo West won the UEFA Cup in his first season with Inter (Getty Images) Getty Images

Then a defender, Taribo West finished a fine season with Inter, his debut, with a Europa League-then called UEFA Cup- title after the Italian side beat Lazio 3-0 in the final played in Paris.

West was pivotal for Inter in that win as he scored the extra-time winning goal against Schalke 04 in the 1997–98 UEFA Cup quarter-finals.

Although Inter won, he ended the final on a bad note after he was sent off in the 82nd minute.

2. Chidi Odiah (CSKA Moscow/2005)

Chidi Odiah won the Europa League-then called the UEFA Cup with CSKA Moscow Getty Images

At the peak of his powers, Chidi Odiah was one of the finest right-backs this country has ever seen. It was during that period that he helped CSKA Moscow to win the Europa League title in 2005.

Odiah featured prominently for Russian top side, CSKA Moscow who went on to beat Portuguese side Sporting CP 3-1 in the 2005 final played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

He also played in the final, featuring in every minute of it.

3. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/2019)

Alex Iwobi scored a brilliant goal for Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final (Reuters) Reuters

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi played some part in Arsenal’s 2018-2019 Europa League run to the final which they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

Arsenal’s only goal of that game came from Iwobi who made history as the first Nigerian player to score in the final of a European competition.

That was also his last game for Arsenal before he left for Everton.