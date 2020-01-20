Former Nigeria international Victor Moses is reportedly close to a move to Inter Milan to be reunited with his former manager at Chelsea, Antonio Conte.

Moses and Conte worked together for two wins at Chelsea where they won the Premier League and FA Cup titles. The Nigerian played a wing-back on the right for the Italian coach while in London.

According to Futbol Arena, Moses is close to reuniting with Conte at Inter Milan initially on loan before the move will be made permanent in the summer.

Victor Moses won the Premier League title in his first season under Conte at Chelsea

The deal, however, will only happen after the Nigerian player undergoes rigorous medical tests to prove his fitness.

Moses who joined Chelsea in 2012 had been away on loan three times before Conte joined the Premier League club in 2016.

Under the Italian, Moses was converted to a wing-back and was a regular player in the run-up to a Premier League title in 2017.

Victor Moses has been on loan at Fenerbahce from Chelsea [Fenerbahce]

Although he limited with injuries and fitness issues, Moses managed to continue his role as a wing-back in the 2017/2018 season and helped Chelsea to an FA Cup title.

With the exit of Conte from Chelsea, the 29-year-old could not fit into Maurizio Sarri’s plans before he joined Fenerbahce on loan in January 2019.