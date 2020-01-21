Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses has arrived in Milan to complete his loan move to Inter to reunite with Antonio Conte.

Moses saw his loan stint at Fenerbahçe cut by Chelsea who have agreed on a loan deal with Inter with a view to £8.5m permanent deal in the summer.

The Nigerian was pictured arriving Milan on Monday, January 20, 2020, to undergo a medical with Inter Milan.

Victor Moses' loan deal at Fenerbahce has been cut short by Chelsea [Fenerbahce]

It has been reported that Inter want to subject the 29-year-old to a series of rigorous tests to ascertain his fitness before the deal is completed.

Inter sports director Piero Ausilio confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Chelsea for the player.

"We've reached an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses,” Ausilio is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also confirmed that Moses had returned to the club and is set to join another club.

The move to Inter would see Moses reunite with Conte whom he worked with for two years at Chelsea.

Victor Moses is set to be reunited with his former manager Antonio Conte (PA Images) PA Images

Moses’ career got a boost under the Italian who turned him to a wing-back where he thrived to help Chelsea win the Premier League title in 2017 and FA Cup in 2018.