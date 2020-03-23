Manchester United are reportedly in the hunt for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has had lots of admirers in the Premier League following his impressive season so far in France where he has scored 19 goals in 36 appearances for Lille.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Manchester United have been looking at the Lille striker and have made him a priority for the summer.

The 21-year-old has in the past been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen has been good for Lille so far this season (Lille) Twitter

Osimhen joined Lille in the summer of 2019 from Belgian side Charleroi and took the Number 7 shirt of Nicolas Pépé who left The Great Danes for Arsenal.

The Nigeria international quickly took to Ligue 1 like a duck to water and is now the main striker for the club.

The striker is expected to make the move to a bigger club either this summer or the next.