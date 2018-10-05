Pulse.ng logo
Victor Anichebe takes Beijing Enterprises to FIFA for match-fixing

  • Published:
Victor Anichebe play Victor Anichebe made a name for himself in the Premier League (Daily Mail)

Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe has reported his club Beijing Enterprises to world football governing body FIFA for match-fixing.

The 30-year-old has stated that he asked been asked by his employers not to put too much effort in two separate games.

Anichebe who made a name for himself in the Premier League for Everton and West Bromwich Albion now plays for Beijing Enterprises in the lower division of Chinese football.

Victor Anichebe play Victor Anichebe last played in England for Sunderland (REUTERS)

The match-fixing allegations by Anichebe have been ongoing since last October before the took legal advice to defend his claims.

His legal team headed by Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell had an interaction with his clubs general manager but there has been no significant development on the issue.

He has not played for the Chinese side since he brought up the allegations which he feels could have cost him a place in Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Victor Anichebe play Anichebe is not happy with what the club wants him to do (North News & Pictures Ltd)

 

When questioned by  Anichebe a teammate said, “This is China, we do as we're told.”

Match fixing is not new to football in China as in 2003 Shanghai Shenhua were stripped of the Chinese Super League (CSL) while 58 officials players and referees were banned after a thorough investigation for three years.

