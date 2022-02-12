"It was not tactics, it was our attitude" - Kimmich rips into teammates as Bochum break 18-year curse in Bayern humiliation

League leaders Bayern Munich were shell-shocked as Bochum raced into a 3-1 lead in the first half despite going down to Robert Lewandowski's 9th-minute opener.

VfL Bochum rally to cancel out Lewandowski's opener

Ghanaian international Christopher Antwi-Adjei drew Bochum level in the 14th minute before a six-minute salvo from Jurgen Locadia (38'), Cristian Gamboa (40'), and Gerrit Holtmann (44') sent the hosts into a shock 4-1 lead by halftime.

Despite netting his 26th Bundesliga goal of the season, Lewandowski's 75th-minute goal was not enough to remedy Bayern's disjointed first-half performance as VfL Bochum held on for their first league victory over the Bavarians since 2004.

This is not Bayern mentality - Kimmich

In his post-match comments to Sky, Kimmich absolved the coaching staff of the blame instead of calling out his teammates for their performance on the pitch.

"That was our worst performance of the season. It was nothing to do with the tactics; it was our attitude. That wasn't the mentality that embodies Bayern Munich," Kimmich lamented.

Kimmich warns teammates ahead of UEFA Champions League return

The 27-year-old German international also warned the Bayern players that such performances can be costly in other competitions especially as the Champions League returns in mid-week.

Kimmich stressed: "It's happening too often. Luckily this was 'only' the Bundesliga where we had a nine-point lead.

"But in Gladbach, we got knocked out the cup, and this week we're back in the Champions League. We have to be careful. We can't afford this at this level."