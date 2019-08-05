Veteran Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has failed to get Dijon deal after he had trials with the French club.

Enyeama who has not played competitive football since April 2017 trained with Gijon who wanted to watch him closely ahead of a deal.

According to BBC Sport, a deal could not be reached due to disagreement over the structure of the deal.

Despite failing to get a deal with Dijon, the 36-year-old took to his Twitter to thank the club for their ‘reception’.

"I want to thank the people of DFCO @dfco_officiel for the warm and excellent reception and the opportunity they gave me to train with their first team," Enyeama wrote on Instagram.

"I have only good words and memories of you guys. I wish you all the best for the season. Go and show the championship what a great family you are. Good luck."

BBC Sport also report that the former Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper impressed during his trials at the club.

"It was a wonderful period that made me realise that I can still play football at the highest level," he also said on Instagram.

"That I can still win matches and trainings for my side. The [Dijon] players, coaches and medical staff were very wonderful."

Enyeama, Pulse Sports understand prefers to remain in France where he and his family are settled.

Enyeama moved to France to join Lille from Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv in June 2011 and made 164 appearances for the French club.

The 2013/2014 season was his best season at the club after he got 17 clean sheets from 35 league games to become the French Ligue 1 African Player of the Season.