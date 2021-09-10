RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Veteran Brazil defender Alves and Sao Paulo split over unpaid wage row

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Alves in pay row

Alves in pay row Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA
Alves in pay row Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA

Brazilian side Sao Paulo have parted company with Dani Alves after the veteran defender skipped training on Friday in protest over unpaid wages.

Recommended articles

"We have made the decision and we have informed (manager) Hernan Crespo, that Daniel Alves will no longer be part of the team," the side's sporting director Carlos Belmonte announced on Twitter.

"Sao Paulo is bigger than one man," he insisted.

The former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player's advisers told the club his training boycott would continue until his outstanding salary was paid, Belmonte revealed.

According to reports in the local press Alves, 38, is owed 11 million reais (almost 1.8 million euros).

Sao Paulo recognises the debt and last week tabled an offer which was rejected, Belmonte added.

Relations between the side and Alves soured when he left for the Olympic Games where he captained Brazil to the gold medal for his 43rd title.

The most decorated player in history joined Sao Paulo in 2019 on a three year contract.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lorient down champions Lille

Veteran Brazil defender Alves and Sao Paulo split over unpaid wage row

Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges

Biennial World Cup proposal divides football world

In-form Taiwo Awoniyi worries Union Berlin’s next opponent

Will the returning Osimhen hurt Juventus?

Taiwo Awoniyi: Is another record about to tumble this weekend?

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis excited by the partnership with Ismaila Sarr

Cape Verde victory a clear demonstration of Super Eagles’ squad depth

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Nigeria Vs Liberia: Time and where to watch Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Super Eagles players’ ratings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria