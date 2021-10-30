RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Verona's in-form Simeone condemns Juve to another loss

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Giovanni Simeone (R) has scored six goals in his past two starts for Verona

Giovanni Simeone (R) has scored six goals in his past two starts for Verona Creator: Marco BERTORELLO
Giovanni Simeone (R) has scored six goals in his past two starts for Verona Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Giovanni Simeone struck twice as Verona beat Juventus 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday to hand Massimiliano's struggling team a second loss in four days.

Recommended articles

Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, put Verona ahead when he turned in a rebound at the Stadio Bentegodi on 11 minutes.

The Argentine added a quick-fire second with a sublime curling effort from 20 metres, giving him six goals in his past two starts having scored four times against Lazio last weekend.

Paulo Dybala hit the crossbar just before half-time for a Juve side missing the injured Federico Chiesa, but the visitors pulled a goal back with 10 minutes left when Weston McKennie powered in his second in as many games.

Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo produced a brilliant stop to deny Paulo Dybala an equaliser in the final minute.

After recovering from a dreadful start to the season with four straight wins, Juve have picked up just one point from three matches and sit ninth, 13 points behind Napoli and AC Milan at the top.

Verona have won all four home games since the appointment of former Juve assistant Igor Tudor in mid-September. The ex-Croatia international served as deputy to Andrea Pirlo in Turin last season.

Atalanta scored in added time at the end of each half to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Lazio that prevented either team clambering into the top four.

Duvan Zapata scored with the last kick of the first half to cancel out an early goal by Pedro.

Then Marten de Roon struck in the fourth minute of second-half added time to level after Ciro Immobile had scored a goal that made him Lazio's joint all-time leading scorer.

After the opening game of the weekend, Atalanta stayed fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Roma. Lazio remained sixth, a point behind.

Pedro gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute when he drove in a rebound from a close-range shot by Immobile.

At the end of the half, Zapata shrugged off Adam Marusic and powered in a shot that Pepe Reina reached but could not save.

In the 74th minute, substitute Toma Basic found Immobile in the middle of the box and the striker put the ball over the diving Juan Musso.

It was Immobile's league-leading ninth goal of the season and also the 31-year-old's 159th for Lazio, who he joined from Sevilla in 2016. 

That puts him level with World Cup-winning striker Silvio Piola who played for the club from 1934-43 before finishing World War II at Torino and ending his 25-year career at Juventus and Novara.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin

Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin

Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea extend lead after Liverpool, Man City slips

Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea extend lead after Liverpool, Man City slips

Ronaldo buys time for Solskjaer as Man Utd thump Spurs

Ronaldo buys time for Solskjaer as Man Utd thump Spurs

Verona's in-form Simeone condemns Juve to another loss

Verona's in-form Simeone condemns Juve to another loss

Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw

Klopp questions Liverpool attitude after Brighton draw

Khazri's 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Khazri's 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin

Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin

Glorious Osimhen on fire

Glorious Osimhen on fire

Ageless Ighalo deserves to come out of retirement

Ageless Ighalo deserves to come out of retirement

Trending

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)

Why Super Eagles need Victor Moses ahead of the 2021 AFCON

Victor Moses (Instagram/Victor Moses)

Exclusive: Finidi George reacts to Enyimba's tough CAF Confederation Cup round of 32 draw

Finidi George (Getty Images)