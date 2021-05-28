Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach

The Croatian, who took charge in June 2019, led Verona to ninth and 10th-place finishes in his two campaigns at the club.

According to Italian media reports, Juric is now expected to join Torino.

The 45-year-old previously had three spells in charge of Genoa.

As it stands, only AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli and Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini will be retained by clubs who finished in the top half of the table for next season.

Antonio Conte left champions Inter Milan, while Juventus announced on Friday that Andrea Pirlo was leaving.