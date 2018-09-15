Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Vera leads out Man City at the age of 102

Football Vera leads out Man City at the age of 102

Being a football team mascot is a role usually associated with young children but Manchester City were led out by a 102-year-old supporter ahead of their 3-0 victory at home to Fulham on Saturday.

  • Published:
Vera Cohen, a 102-year-old mascot, leads out Manchester City together with David Silva before the English Premier League champions' match at home to Fulham on Saturday play

Vera Cohen, a 102-year-old mascot, leads out Manchester City together with David Silva before the English Premier League champions' match at home to Fulham on Saturday

(AFP)

Being a football team mascot is a role usually associated with young children but Manchester City were led out by a 102-year-old supporter ahead of their 3-0 victory at home to Fulham on Saturday.

City had only been in existence for 22 years, World War One was still two years from its conclusion and King George V was on the British throne when lifelong fan Vera Cohen was born.

And she received a rapturous welcome from supporters at the Etihad Stadium after being asked to lead out the reigning Premier League champions, along with her 97-year-old sister Olga Halon.

City manager Pep Guardiola made a point of greeting his mascot with an embrace as she came off the field and took time out of his pre-match preparations to chat briefly with Vera, who has been a City supporter for 85 years and still attends games with Olga, son Danny and son-in-law Roger.

"Pep said hello to me and I said thank you for all you've done for this team," Vera told the BBC.

"Things used to be very different from how they are today. They didn't have a scoreboard when I first came -- a man used to come around with a blackboard with the score on it.

"Pep is amazing. What he's done to this team. There's something about him which brings the best out in the players. I hope he stays forever!"

Despite Vera?s impressive efforts, it appears she is not able to claim to be the oldest mascot used in any of the four professional English leagues in recent years -- that honour going to Preston North End supporter Bernard Jones who led out the second-tier Championship team at the age of 105 last season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to finalbullet
3 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with...bullet

Football

"Over the top reaction" - Brazilian Douglas Costa apologises for spitting at Federico Di Francesco.
Football Costa apologises for 'ugly' spitting incident
Raul Jimenez celebrated after scoring the only goal of the game in Wolves' 1-0 win at home to Burnley on Sunday
Football Jimenez's goal for Wolves leaves Burnley winless
Double delight: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goals for Juventus in a 2-1 over Sassuolo in Turin
Football Ronaldo off the mark as Juventus maintain 100% record
Manuel Pellegrini looks on from the touchline during his first Premier League win as West Ham manager, a 3-1 success away to Everton
Football Yarmolenko double helps Hammers to first league win under Pellegrini