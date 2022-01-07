Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Leicester's Jamie Vardy (left) faces a long injury lay-off

Leicester's Jamie Vardy (left) faces a long injury lay-off Creator: Oli SCARFF
Leicester's Jamie Vardy (left) faces a long injury lay-off Creator: Oli SCARFF

Jamie Vardy faces eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers struggles to juggle his resources in an injury-ravaged season.

Recommended articles

Vardy, 34, suffered the injury in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on December 28 and scans have revealed the problem is worse than first feared.

"Jamie will be out for a number of weeks. It's been unfortunate for him but we're looking at up to eight weeks," Rodgers said on Friday.

"His is the higher end of his hamstring -- you are looking into March for Jamie. He doesn't need an operation and that was the only good news from it."

Leicester have had three Premier League matches postponed in recent weeks, two of which were called off because they were unable to field a team due to injuries and a coronavirus outbreak.

The FA Cup holders begin their defence of the trophy at home to Watford on Saturday but Rodgers' side is severely depleted by injuries and the absence of players at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rodgers could have as few as eight senior outfield players to call upon this weekend with Jonny Evans, Patson Daka, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas, Boubakary Soumare and James Justin joining Vardy on the sidelines.

Evans has been ruled out until April due to his own hamstring injury, which required surgery.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

AFCON 2021: Algeria – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Algeria – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd

Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd

AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Football-mad Cameroon ready at long last for Cup of Nations

Football-mad Cameroon ready at long last for Cup of Nations

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.