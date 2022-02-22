WHAT'S BUZZIN

'VAR Na Wa..' and other Reactions to Adrien Rabiot's Dreadful tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal vs Juventus

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions have trailed the Juventus midfielder's raunchy tackle on Villarreal foward Samuel Chukwueze during their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash

Reactions on social media to Adrian Rabiot's nasty tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in the UCL clash between Villareal and Juventus on Tuesday night
Reactions on social media to Adrian Rabiot's nasty tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in the UCL clash between Villareal and Juventus on Tuesday night

Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw against Serie A giants Juventus FC in their Champions league first leg clash on Tuesday night February 22.

Recommended articles

The Yellow Submarines were handed an early blow after Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's dramatic opener just 32 seconds into kick off.

Despite a dominant first half from Villareal, they never managed to find a way back into the game until the second half, when Midfielder Dani Parejo levelled matters in the 68th minute.

Villarreal and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday night
Villarreal and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday night Imago

Both sides would eventually settle for a draw going into the second leg completely balanced as the away rule is non-existent anymore.

One of the key highlights in the game was Juventus midfielder - Adrien Rabiot's ugly tackle on Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze in the 73rd minute.

Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot fouls Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze in their Champions league fixture on Tuesday night
Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot fouls Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze in their Champions league fixture on Tuesday night Twitter

In what was deemed as a very nasty tackle, Rabiot was only shown a yellow, despite it appearing that the French International attempted to hurt the Super Eagles star in an extremely rash challenge.

Even though Chukwueze was anonymous for majority of the match, fans have now reacted on social media to Rabiot's tackle as well as questioning yet again the authenticity of the Video Assistant referee (VAR)

Here are some reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Reactions on social media to Adrian Rabiot's nasty tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in the UCL clash between Villareal and Juventus on Tuesday night

    'VAR Na Wa..' and other Reactions to Adrien Rabiot's Dreadful tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal vs Juventus

  • Dusan Vlahovic stole the show with his early goal, while Samuel Chukwueze was Largely quiet against Juventus.

    Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

  • Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring the fastest debut goal by a player in Champions League history.

    Watch: Inevitable Dusan Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into Champions league debut for Juventus (Video)

Recommended articles

'VAR Na Wa..' and other Reactions to Adrien Rabiot's Dreadful tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal vs Juventus

'VAR Na Wa..' and other Reactions to Adrien Rabiot's Dreadful tackle on Samuel Chukwueze in Villarreal vs Juventus

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Samuel Chukwueze anonymous for 90 minutes as Villarreal, Juventus draw at Ceramica

Watch: Inevitable Dusan Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into Champions league debut for Juventus (Video)

Watch: Inevitable Dusan Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into Champions league debut for Juventus (Video)

'Bring on the Lady Elephants'- Super Falcons ready for Ivory Coast after final training in Abidjan [Photos]

'Bring on the Lady Elephants'- Super Falcons ready for Ivory Coast after final training in Abidjan [Photos]

PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu