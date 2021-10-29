RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

VAR controversy as Monterrey win CONCACAF Champions League

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring the winner for Monterrey against Club America in the CONCACAF Champions League final

Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring the winner for Monterrey against Club America in the CONCACAF Champions League final Creator: Julio Cesar AGUILAR
Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring the winner for Monterrey against Club America in the CONCACAF Champions League final Creator: Julio Cesar AGUILAR

Monterrey defeated Club America 1-0 to clinch their fifth CONCACAF Champions League and a place in the Club World Cup on Thursday after an all-Mexico final. 

Recommended articles

Argentina-born Mexico international striker Rogelio Funes Mori scored the only goal at Monterrey's BBVA Stadium in the ninth minute, sidefooting into the net from close range after a miskick from America defender Sebastian Caceres.

The goal was shrouded in controversy, with Funes Mori appearing to be in an offside position when Jesus Gallardo's low cross into the area caused havoc in the America defence. 

However, Caceres' miskicked clearance effectively played Funes Mori onside and after a VAR review, the goal stood. 

A frantic finale deep into stoppage time saw America hit the woodwork before a lengthy VAR review for a possible handball in the area against Monterrey. 

But no penalty was given and Monterrey escaped with a win to set alongside their CONCACAF club titles from 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2019. 

Monterrey's victory sees them advance to FIFA's Club World Cup, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VAR controversy as Monterrey win CONCACAF Champions League

VAR controversy as Monterrey win CONCACAF Champions League

Shaken Bayern look to bounce back in Berlin after cup thrashing

Shaken Bayern look to bounce back in Berlin after cup thrashing

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

Barca begin life without Koeman at home to struggling Alaves

Barca begin life without Koeman at home to struggling Alaves

Old heads taking Milan back to the top

Old heads taking Milan back to the top

Pressure mounts on Man Utd stars to prove their worth

Pressure mounts on Man Utd stars to prove their worth

Solskjaer fights for Man Utd job as top three flex muscles

Solskjaer fights for Man Utd job as top three flex muscles

Atletico pinned back by Levante after conceding two penalties, Real Sociedad win again

Atletico pinned back by Levante after conceding two penalties, Real Sociedad win again

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)