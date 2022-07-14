Van de Donk settles 5-goal thriller as defending champions Netherlands survive valiant Portugal

Portugal proved to be no pushover for the Netherlands, who were made to work for their first win following a 3-2 victory.

The Netherlands looked to be coasting home comfortably when Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt headed them into a 2-0 lead in the opening 16 minutes.

Portugal found their way back into the game courtesy of the VAR as Carole Costa pulled one back from the spot to bring scores to 2-1 heading into the break.

In the second half, Portugal equalised as Diana Silva headed in a Costa cross to tie the game two minutes after the break.

And just after the hour mark, the defending champions found restored their lead when Van de Donk's excellent effort found the top-right corner to make it 3-2.

The Orange women held on for their first win of the campaign.

Sweden forced to dig deep for the first win

In the other Group C match, Sweden was made to dig deep before claiming a 2-1 win over Switzerland.

After the goalless opening half, Fridolina Rolfo put the Swedes ahead in the 53rd minute. But the lead only lasted just two minutes before Switzerland equalised via Ramona Bachmann.

With 10 minutes left to play, it was Sweden who found the winner through Hanna Bennison with Rolfo the provider this time.

With the results, the Netherlands move top of the log on four points, closely followed by Sweden on the same points but with an inferior goal difference.