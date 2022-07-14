Van de Donk settles 5-goal thriller as defending champions Netherlands survive valiant Portugal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Danielle Van de Donk starred as Netherlands and Portugal served a treat in Group C at the ongoing WEURO2022 in Manchester.

Portugal pushed defending champions Netherlands to their limits.
Portugal pushed defending champions Netherlands to their limits.

The Netherlands survived a scare to seal their first win after seeing off Portugal in a five-goal thriller at the Women's European Championship in Manchester.

Portugal proved to be no pushover for the Netherlands, who were made to work for their first win following a 3-2 victory.

It was a narrow escape for the defending champions, the Netherlands.
Pulse Nigeria

The Netherlands looked to be coasting home comfortably when Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt headed them into a 2-0 lead in the opening 16 minutes.

Portugal found their way back into the game courtesy of the VAR as Carole Costa pulled one back from the spot to bring scores to 2-1 heading into the break.

In the second half, Portugal equalised as Diana Silva headed in a Costa cross to tie the game two minutes after the break.

Portugal thought they had done enough to get at least a point after coming from behind to equalise twice.
Portugal thought they had done enough to get at least a point after coming from behind to equalise twice. Pulse Nigeria

And just after the hour mark, the defending champions found restored their lead when Van de Donk's excellent effort found the top-right corner to make it 3-2.

The Orange women held on for their first win of the campaign.

In the other Group C match, Sweden was made to dig deep before claiming a 2-1 win over Switzerland.

After the goalless opening half, Fridolina Rolfo put the Swedes ahead in the 53rd minute. But the lead only lasted just two minutes before Switzerland equalised via Ramona Bachmann.

With 10 minutes left to play, it was Sweden who found the winner through Hanna Bennison with Rolfo the provider this time.

With the results, the Netherlands move top of the log on four points, closely followed by Sweden on the same points but with an inferior goal difference.

Portugal is third, while Switzerland is bottom of the table heading into the final game of the group stages.

Izuchukwu Akawor

