Valverde renews contract with Real Madrid till 2027

"Real Madrid FC and Fede Valverde have reached an agreement regarding the extension of the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2027," it said.

Valverde, who joined Real Madrid's youth team in 2016-2017 from Penarol, is currently in his fourth season with the first team which, during his tenure, has won a Club World Cup, a La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup.

During the 2017-2018 season, Valverde went on loan to La Liga's Deportivo de La Coruna.

Now 23, he played for Uruguay in the latest Copa America.