Nigerian defender Valentine Ozornwafor has joined Spanish second division club UD Almeria on a season loan deal from Galatasaray.

Ozornwafor has just joined Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer from Enyimba but has been shipped off quickly on loan to Spain.

The 20-year-old defender will cost UD Almeria an initial €200,000 for the one-year loan.

The Spanish division two side also have the option to sign the defender on a permanent deal with €1.850,000.

“An agreement has been reached on the temporary transfer of our professional footballer Valentine James Ozornwafor to the Union Deportiva Almeria Club until the end of the 2019-2020 football season,” Galatasaray wrote on their official website.

Instagram

“Accordingly, Union Deportiva Almeria Club will pay a net transfer fee of €200.000 to our Company for the 2019-2020 season and has the option to purchase the player with a net transfer fee of €1.850.000 until 31.05.2020.”

Ozornwafor kicked off his career at Enyimba before his move to Galatasaray in July on a four-year deal.

The defender has played for Nigeria in the youth level and was Nigeria’s standout player at the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations and later at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

In between those tournaments, he was given a Super Eagles call-up and featured for Nigeria’s U23 side.