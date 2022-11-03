UEL

Uzoho disappoints as Rasheed Akanbi scores 88th-minute winner, sends Sheriff to Conference League

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Omonia Nicosia have exited the Europa League without getting a single point, Sheriff Tiraspol on the other hand, continue their journey in the Conference League.

Nigeria’s Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi scored the only goal as Sheriff Tiraspol defeated Omonia Nicosia 1-0 , thereby confirming their place in European knockout football in the new year.

The match which also featured Francis Uzoho in goal, saw the Super Eagles goalkeeper unable to replicate his performance against Manchester United, on Thursday night as Akanbi’s last-gasp 88th-minute goal saw Sheriff earn a third-place finish in Group E.

The game also meant that the Cypriot club exit the Europa League without a single point.

Both teams went into the clash at the Stadionul Zimbru knowing that the game would determine who would take third place and thus drop into the UEFA’s third-tier competition at the knockout stages.

The visitors' job was far from simple - win by three or more goals and they would overtake Sheriff - though two wasted chances in the opening 12 minutes showed they were up for the fight.

First, Loizos Loizou was denied a back post tap-in and then, they missed another as a pass to Andronikos Kakoullis who attempted at goal blocked by Armel Zohouri.

This would be the story of the first half, as chance after chance was squandered. Omonia came close again as Fitios Kitsos was set up by Bruno before halftime, he could only hit it wide.

While a draw wouldn’t it harmed the hosts, it would have to the visitors and they continued to push deep into the second half, though as time slipped away.

Roman Bezus should have been on the scoresheet twice for Omonia, but he too was infected by the same lack of ruthlessness shown by his teammates earlier.

With 14 attempts on goal with four on target it simply wasn’t good enough, and the Cypriot club were ultimately punished in the closing stages by 23-year-old Akanbi who showed great composure to fire into the top left corner.

Unfortunately for Akanbi, he will miss Sheriff Tiraspol’s round of 32 first leg game in the Europa Conference League, as he had picked up a booking in the second half of his side’s win.

