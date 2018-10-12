Usain Bolt scores 2 goals for Central Coast Mariners in Australia

Usain Bolts professional career has finally taken off as he found the back of the net twice for Central Coast Mariners.
The former Athletics champion showed off his blistering pace to overcome opposing defenders and slot the ball past the goalkeeper to score his first professional goal.
Bolt did not hesitate to give the supporters his trademark lightning bolt pose which he has used on several occasions on the track.
The 32-year-old was not on target as his side produced a two goal cushion before halftime but got on the act in the 57th minute and completed his brace in the 68th minute before he was substituted in the 75th minute.
Speaking after the game Bolt stated that he is delighted to have scored his first career goals and assured supporters that his best is yet to come.
He said, "My first start and scoring two goals, it's a good feeling. I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving.
"I'm keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team."
