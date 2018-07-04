Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Uruguay's Cavani unlikely to face France in quarter-final

Football Uruguay's Cavani unlikely to face France in quarter-final

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is likely to miss his side's World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cavani scored a brilliant double as Uruguay downed Portugal play

Cavani scored a brilliant double as Uruguay downed Portugal

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is likely to miss his side's World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal.

The Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of Wednesday's training session on social media, with Cavani a notable absentee.

After tests on Monday, doctors confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain star had suffered bruising to his left calf, although he had not torn a muscle.

With the 31-year-old Cavani set to be sidelined, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will likely play Cristhian Stuani up front alongside Luis Suarez for the two-time world champions.

Girona forward Stuani replaced Cavani, after the latter had scored both goals in Uruguay's 2-1 victory against Portugal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Emmanuel Emenike has advised Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi to relocate his father away from Enugu to prevent another kidnap scenario and also provide more security detail.
Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to relocate and provide more security for his father
Sweden's Rebecca Peterson returns against Croatia's Donna Vekic
Football World Cup? Swedish star at Wimbledon says 'real men play ice hockey'
Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey signed a new three year contract with Premier Peague side Crystal Palace though he will face competition from Spanish arrival Vincente Guaita
Football Wales international Hennessey signs new deal with Palace