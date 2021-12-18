Upsets and further crowd trouble in French Cup

The day after the match between Paris FC and Lyon was halted at half-time following incidents in the stands, the tie between the amateurs of JSCBA Nimes and Ligue 1 Clermont was briefly interrupted.

The game was halted because of crowd problems in the 76th minute, but after a six-minute delay during which the riot police were deployed, Clermont completed a 4-0 victory.

At Troyes, the bad behaviour came from the visiting players.

Nancy, bottom of the second division, collected three red cards but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties.

Maxime Nonnenmacher, a 19-year-old midfielder, collected his second yellow card in the 32nd minute when he was late in a tackle on Brandon Domingues.

Nancy conceded just before half-time after Edmond Akichi brought down Suk Hyun-Jun at a corner. Domingues sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

But the 10 men hit back when Andrew Jung deflected home a free-kick in the 75th minute.

A minute later Nancy's Saliou Ciss was shown a straight red card.

Souleymane Karamoko then collected a second yellow card deep into added time, leaving Nancy to play a few seconds three men down before the game ended 1-1.

They won the shootout 4-2 to advance.

The amateurs of AS Cannes upset visiting Ligue 2 Dijon, also on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The visitors took the lead just after half-time but Cannes levelled in the 73rd minute.

Nantes, 10th in Ligue 1, were pushed to penalties by Sochaux of Ligue 2 but kept their nerve to advance.