Uproar! Cuddly Sporting Lisbon lion mascot incurs fine

Portuguese football's disciplinary committee hit Sporting Lisbon with a fine of almost 500 euros on Wednesday after an overly enthusiastic display of affection from the club's mascot towards a player interrupted a post-match TV interview.

Portuguese football's disciplinary committee hit Sporting Lisbon with a fine of almost 500 euros on Wednesday after an overly enthusiastic display of affection from the club's mascot towards a player interrupted a post-match TV interview.

For "Jubas", the club's amiable lion mascot, the indiscretion came after Saturday's 2-0 league win over Maritimo when Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes was being interviewed as the man of the match.

"The Sporting mascot, during the live broadcast, came onto the pitch and was first behind the advertising background before moving forward to hug a player, thus interrupting the interview," read a report from league officials on the Portuguese federation's website.

While Portugal international Fernandes appeared to appreciate the cheeky gesture, the club was punished with a fine of 479 euros ($551) over the incident.

