United States of America Women's national team has named a strong squad ahead of its international friendly against Nigeria's Super Falcons.
The United States names strong squad for Nigeria's Super Falcons friendlies
The United States Women's team will host their counterparts from Nigeria the Super Falcons as they begin preparations for the world cup.
The US will take on the Super Falcons in a doubleheader slated for next month in the United States.
American superstar duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe headline the list of 23 players invited to the training camp roster.
The two nations are looking to step up preparations for next year's world cup and will see these two matches as a perfect chance to test their readiness.
ALSO READ
The first match is slated for September 3 at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas with the second three days later on September 6 at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Full list of the players
The USWNT squad to take on the Super Falcons is made up of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards.
GOALKEEPERS: Aubrey Kingsbury; Casey Murphy; Alyssa Naeher
DEFENDERS: Alana Cook; Emily Fox; Naomi Girma; Sofia Huerta; Kelley O’Hara; Becky Sauerbrunn
MIDFIELDERS: Sam Coffey; Lindsey Horan; Taylor Kornieck; Rose Lavelle; Kristie Mewis; Ashley Sanchez; Andi Sullivan
FORWARDS: Ashley Hatch; Alex Morgan; Mallory Pugh; Midge Purce; Megan Rapinoe; Trinity Rodman; Sophia Smith.