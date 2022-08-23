The United States names strong squad for Nigeria's Super Falcons friendlies

The US will take on the Super Falcons in a doubleheader slated for next month in the United States.

American superstar duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe headline the list of 23 players invited to the training camp roster.

The two nations are looking to step up preparations for next year's world cup and will see these two matches as a perfect chance to test their readiness.

Pulse Nigeria

The first match is slated for September 3 at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas with the second three days later on September 6 at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Full list of the players

The USWNT squad to take on the Super Falcons is made up of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards.

GOALKEEPERS: Aubrey Kingsbury; Casey Murphy; Alyssa Naeher

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook; Emily Fox; Naomi Girma; Sofia Huerta; Kelley O’Hara; Becky Sauerbrunn

MIDFIELDERS: Sam Coffey; Lindsey Horan; Taylor Kornieck; Rose Lavelle; Kristie Mewis; Ashley Sanchez; Andi Sullivan