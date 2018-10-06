United come from behind to give under-pressure Mourinho victory

news

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saw his side score three goals, including a late winner, as they beat lowly Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Amid newspaper speculation he could be sacked this weekend, Mourinho's side fell 2-0 behind as early as the 10th minute after goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto fired the visitors -- who haven't won in the league this season -- into a shock lead.

But Juan Mata pulled a goal back in the 70th minute with a fine free-kick, Anthony Martial equalised six minutes later and Alexis Sanchez scored in the 90th minute to end United's run of four games without a win.

Victory saw United move up into eighth place in the table but still left them six points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who are away to Liverpool on Sunday.