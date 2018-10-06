Pulse.ng logo
United come from behind to give under-pressure Mourinho victory

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saw his side score three goals, including a late winner, as they beat lowly Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Relief for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho play

Relief for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

(AFP)

Amid newspaper speculation he could be sacked this weekend, Mourinho's side fell 2-0 behind as early as the 10th minute after goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto fired the visitors -- who haven't won in the league this season -- into a shock lead.

But Juan Mata pulled a goal back in the 70th minute with a fine free-kick, Anthony Martial equalised six minutes later and Alexis Sanchez scored in the 90th minute to end United's run of four games without a win.

Victory saw United move up into eighth place in the table but still left them six points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who are away to Liverpool on Sunday.

