Union Berlin is finally home for Taiwo Awoniyi

First discovered at a tournament in London in 2010 that had ex-internationals Seyi Olofinjana and Nduka Ugbade as scouts, to representing a triumphant Nigeria at the 2013 Fifa U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, then proceeding to play for the country at the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand and the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

The Ilorin-born player was noted for his finishing which drew comparisons with the legendary Rashidi Yekini, and in usual practice, it got clubs jostling for his signature. Premier League giants Liverpool won the race, paying £400,000 to Imperial Soccer Academy.

As Awoniyi wasn’t an European Union citizen, he needed a work permit to enable him register with the Reds. In the absence of that, he embarked on loans spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Royal Mouscron and Gent, both in Belgium, followed by German Bundesliga sides Mainz 05 and Union Berlin.

In all these, there was a growing frustration he would never be able to get a work permit particularly as he is yet to play for the Nigeria senior team till date. However, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union made the process for work permits much easier which was finally granted to Awoniyi this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has previously waxed lyrical of Awoniyi and his talent but with the way Liverpool have progressed since Klopp took charge in October 2015, it was going to be difficult for Awoniyi to break into the first team and the best option was to sell him permanently which they did to Union Berlin for a fee of £6.5 million this summer.

Awoniyi being no stranger in the German capital got things off in fine style when be scored in Union’s opening Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen which ended 1–1.

Awoniyi was thrilled to be permanently attached to a club after years of loan moves.

“For me, I think it is what I have waited for, for many years,” he said.

“I am really happy I can achieve it this year and I am back again in Berlin.”

Union Berlin is the right place for Awoniyi to flourish. He also recorded an assist in the 1–0 German Cup first round win over Turkgucu Munich and had a hand in three goals (two goals one assist) in Union’s 4–0 win over KuPS in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Still only 24, he has an awful amount of time in his hands. Die Eisernen are now into their third consecutive season in the top flight and have been improving rapidly with 11th and 7th place finishes. They’ll certainly want to aim higher this term.

Awoniyi will also hope his settlement in Berlin will get the attention of Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr. The 68-year-old German has constantly overlooked him and it paints a contrasting picture of the star who shined at youth and was expected to be the next big thing at senior level.

Things are however falling in place for Awoniyi and those who appreciate his talent can have more reasons to be optimistic on his growth now that his failed Liverpool stint is fast behind him.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.