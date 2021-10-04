Underwhelming performances from Nigerians in Europe

While Brentford secured a surprising 2-1 win over West Ham United, Onyeka showing before his withdrawal in the final 10 minutes was a tad underwhelming.

The Nigeria midfielder was second-best in the majority of his 11 duels (won only five) and the game seemed to pass him by at times.

Thomas Frank’s side did end the weekend in seventh spot after picking up a last-gasp win at the London Stadium.

Moses Simon

The wide attacker was on the pitch for 82 minutes, but he did little to affect proceedings in Nantes’ eventual 2-0 win over Troyes on Sunday.

Simon won just two of his seven ground duels, had an erratic delivery from wide areas and lost possession multiple times.

Nantes moved to ninth spot following the fourth Ligue 1 success of the campaign.

Samuel Kalu

Kalu didn’t last an hour in Bordeaux’s 3-0 defeat at Monaco, their fourth of the season.

The wideman couldn’t beat his man with any regularity, won only three duels from nine and seemed to lose possession whenever he did get the ball.

The Girondins have picked up only one victory in their last five and Sunday’s reverse means they’re winless in their last three domestic games.

