RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Underwhelming performances from Nigerians in Europe

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

Which of the nation’s players had weekends to forget?

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)
Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Frank Onyeka

Recommended articles

While Brentford secured a surprising 2-1 win over West Ham United, Onyeka showing before his withdrawal in the final 10 minutes was a tad underwhelming.

The Nigeria midfielder was second-best in the majority of his 11 duels (won only five) and the game seemed to pass him by at times.

Thomas Frank’s side did end the weekend in seventh spot after picking up a last-gasp win at the London Stadium.

Moses Simon

The wide attacker was on the pitch for 82 minutes, but he did little to affect proceedings in Nantes’ eventual 2-0 win over Troyes on Sunday.

Simon won just two of his seven ground duels, had an erratic delivery from wide areas and lost possession multiple times.

Nantes moved to ninth spot following the fourth Ligue 1 success of the campaign.

Samuel Kalu

Kalu didn’t last an hour in Bordeaux’s 3-0 defeat at Monaco, their fourth of the season.

The wideman couldn’t beat his man with any regularity, won only three duels from nine and seemed to lose possession whenever he did get the ball.

The Girondins have picked up only one victory in their last five and Sunday’s reverse means they’re winless in their last three domestic games.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Nigeria vs CAR: 3 things you might not know about the newly invited Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey