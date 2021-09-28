RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Underwhelming performances from Nigerians in Europe

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

Which of the nation’s players had weekends to forget?

Super Eagles of Nigeria (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Simy

Even though he came on with 26 minutes to go, the Salernitana forward missed a big chance to potentially secure a point for the struggling Serie A side. The on-loan striker still hasn’t opened his account for the strugglers who have netted only four times in six matches.

Salernitana are rock bottom in Italy, picking up only a point from a possible 18.

Emmanuel Dennis

After getting a lot of acclaim after Watford’s win at Norwich City in the preceding game week, Dennis had a game to forget in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

The attacker was second-best in the majority of his duels — winning six from a staggering 15 — lost possession several times and the game largely bypassed him before his withdrawal.

Dennis hasn’t scored a home goal since the opening Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

Maduka Okoye

Sparta Rotterdam were thrashed 4-0 by Cambuur on their turf and Okoye bore a bit of the brunt as he conceded the quartet of strikes from only five shots on target.

The Nigeria shot-stopper hasn’t kept a clean sheet in seven appearances so far, which is probably starting to worry the Castle Lords.

De Kasteelheren sit just a point above the relegation zone having picked up six points from a possible 21.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

