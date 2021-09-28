Underwhelming performances from Nigerians in Europe

Even though he came on with 26 minutes to go, the Salernitana forward missed a big chance to potentially secure a point for the struggling Serie A side. The on-loan striker still hasn’t opened his account for the strugglers who have netted only four times in six matches.

Salernitana are rock bottom in Italy, picking up only a point from a possible 18.

Emmanuel Dennis

After getting a lot of acclaim after Watford’s win at Norwich City in the preceding game week, Dennis had a game to forget in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

The attacker was second-best in the majority of his duels — winning six from a staggering 15 — lost possession several times and the game largely bypassed him before his withdrawal.

Dennis hasn’t scored a home goal since the opening Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

Maduka Okoye

Sparta Rotterdam were thrashed 4-0 by Cambuur on their turf and Okoye bore a bit of the brunt as he conceded the quartet of strikes from only five shots on target.

The Nigeria shot-stopper hasn’t kept a clean sheet in seven appearances so far, which is probably starting to worry the Castle Lords.

De Kasteelheren sit just a point above the relegation zone having picked up six points from a possible 21.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

